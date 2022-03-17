This York County police department just added a special needs registry

A number of requests by York County residents led the West Manchester Township Police Department to implement a special needs registry service.

This registry, found at the York County website under the "County Human Services" tab, is a service that can assist police officers with information on residents with special needs during emergency situations or other police-related interactions, according to a news release from the department.

The service is voluntary. To register yourself or a family member with an intellectual or physical disability, visit https://bit.ly/36nHttl.

Individuals who sign up on the form will be required to include information regarding race, gender, height and weight.

The form also has a section where individuals can upload a photo as well as school or work information, triggers, calming methods or if there is a service animal paired with the individual.

The West Manchester Township Police Department also encourages York County residents to consider filling out the York County Special Needs Registry, which can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3wjKBkT.

"The Special Needs Registry also assists residents by ensuring that members of the police department have access to this information about each special needs person," according to West Manchester police. "Thus, decreasing confusion during an emergency situation."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.