Mother of slain girls withdraws criminal complaint against police chief

A private criminal complaint filed against a York County police chief in the wake of the deaths of two young girls who had been kidnapped by their father has been withdrawn.

After the Robert Vicosa murder-suicide last year, the mother of Vicosa's children filed a private criminal complaint against York County Regional Police Chief Tim Damon, alleging a protection from abuse order was stopped by police and never served.

That criminal complaint was forwarded to the state Attorney General's Office. But now, it has been withdrawn in favor of a civil rights claim and other civil compensation.

"We intend to pursue to the fullest extent of the law all of the civil rights claims for Ms. Vicosa, Aaminah and Giana against those responsible for causing their death and murder," attorney Harold Goodman said Thursday.

Goodman is representing Aaminah and Giana's mother. When reached Wednesday, she directed all questions to Goodman.

The weekend of Nov. 13-14, former Baltimore County cop Robert Vicosa abducted 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana from their mother's home in Windsor Township with the assistance of accomplice Baltimore County Sgt. Tia Bynum .

After four days of searching, during which police continually broadcast messages asking Vicosa to just leave the girls anywhere safe, all four were discovered dead Nov. 18 in a stolen Ford Edge in Maryland.

In the wake of their deaths, a private criminal complaint was filed against Damon, alleging that he had put a stop to a protection from abuse order filed against Vicosa.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed that the complaint had been withdrawn Wednesday and that a letter had been sent to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday outlining major concerns with lapses and decisions leading up to the murder-suicide.

"Our office’s investigation of this matter has now been closed and the criminal history records law precludes our office from speaking publicly about the details of our findings," an attorney general spokesperson said via email.

"That being said, our office has provided a detailed letter to the District Attorney to review and outlined our major concerns with certain lapses and decisions leading up to this tragic situation.”

District attorney spokesperson Kyle King said the office could not comment on the withdrawal of the complaint or the letter sent to the district attorney.

York County Regional Police did not respond to a request for comment.

