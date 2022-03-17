Hersheypark goes cashless: What you need to know

One of the most famous theme parks in Pennsylvania is going cashless for its upcoming season.

Starting Apr. 2, Hersheypark will no longer accept cash. Instead, its acceptable forms of payment include all major credit cards, debit cards and Hersheypark gift cards. It will also take a variety of mobile payment systems, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

"For guests who may not have credit or debit cards, they can convert cash to prepaid debit cards at the Cash-to-Card kiosks stationed around the park. There is no fee to load cash onto a card at these kiosks," the park said, in a written statement.

Hersheypark's move is part of a larger nationwide trend: Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom both announced they'd be going cashless earlier this month.

The trend is due to a combination of factors: First, cashless business became a practical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic due to concerns of spreading the virus and a shortage of coins necessary for change. But businesses can also save money by reducing time spent — and staff — needed to complete the transactions.

Of course, the cashless trend raises concerns about so-called "unbanked" people — households that choose to forego traditional banking services or are shut out of them due to a lack of income to meet minimum balance requirements.

According to the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, an estimated 7.1 million American households were "unbanked" in 2019, the most recent data available. That includes 4 percent of all Pennsylvania households.

For guests who wish to convert cash into a prepaid debit card, a kiosk at Hersheypark will accept up to $500 for a prepaid Visa credit card for use inside the park. These cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

Hersheypark is owned and operated by the Hershey Trust Company. In existence since 1906, the park includes multiple roller coasters and other rides. Its 2022 season begins with the park's opening on Apr. 2.

The park is not the only one to move to a cashless system. Cedar Fair, which owns 17 parks including Dorney Park in Pennsylvania, announced its parks will go cashless with the upcoming spring season.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.