York County to help preserve Mifflin House, a historic stop on the Underground Railroad

The fortunes of the Mifflin House, a historic site with ties to the Underground Railroad, appear to be looking up — although not without some controversy.

The York County Commissioners on Wednesday agreed to chip in $1.75 million as a loan toward the purchase of the Hellam Township property, an 18th-century farmhouse on about 62 acres of land along Route 30.

"Some think it's ideal for development, others want to preserve that property forever. This project resolves that conflict in a win-win manner," said Eric Menzer, vice chairman of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, the nonprofit working to preserve the site.

The Mifflin family hid escaped slaves and ferried them across the Susquehanna River, where they continued their journey northward to Philadelphia.

At the end of the month, the organization plans to purchase the property from the current developer, Kinsley Properties, as Phase 1 of what it calls the Susquehanna Discovery Center. The ultimate goal is open a visitor center on the site, possibly with educational programs, a restaurant and other facilities.

Kinsley previously agreed to a 24-month moratorium on developing 62 of 86 acres of land, giving preservationists an opportunity to purchase the property for conservation purposes. That deadline was up last month.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The funding issue divided the county commission, with President Commissioner Julie Wheeler expressing concern that spending the money would force the county to dip into its reserves.

"Quite honestly, county government is not a lending institution. That's not our wheelhouse," Wheeler said. "We have a strategic anchor called fiscal responsibility, and in my humble opinion this does not align with the strategic anchor that the county has set forth."

Commissioners Doug Hoke and Ron Smith voted to approve the funding, with Hoke noting that the funding will be repaid over time with revenue from the site.

"If this money is allocated within a year, we will be repaid for this," Hoke said.

County officials did not comment on the timeline for that repayment or any enforcement mechanism. The funding was part of a non-binding agreement.

More:Yorktowne Hotel delayed once again: When will the landmark reopen?

More:Preservationists have two years to save the Mifflin House

More:Wrightsville now a featured stop on self-guided Civil War history tour

Smith called the Mifflin House project a win-win situation for everyone involved.

"All we did today was come up with a letter of intent, it's a non-binding agreement. It gives them time," Smith said. "At the end of the day, we preserve a large portion of history in the county. It's going to promote tourism at the end of the day, there's going to be a revenue generating component to all this."

Menzer called the project a model for how public and private cooperation should look.

"It's good for the environment, it's good for the municipalities involved, it's good for local residents who enjoy recreation, history, art and culture, it's good for attracting visitors to spend money in our economy," he said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.