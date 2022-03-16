York City allows outdoor alcohol consumption, moves forward with COVID aid

It took several months longer than expected but York City Council laid out a process this week for spending the hotly debated federal COVID-19 aid.

In a resolution passed Tuesday night, the council chose the city's Grants and Special Projects Office (GPSO) as the administrative repository for ARPA funding, while the finance office will coordinate disbursals. Recipients of the money will be required to abide by GPSO guidelines.

"This resolution is just a process, it will go into every ARPA folder," said Melanie Baldwin, an analyst at the GPSO. "There's a process for all of the ARPA funds, and there's a process."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The city received $35.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Those funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

In December, the council balked at Mayor Michael Helfrich's initial plan for some of that money — overriding his veto in a standoff that came perilously close to the city's budget deadline — although their ultimate plan for the money was similar.

At the same meeting, the council approved funding for the Rex/Laurel and Penn Market renovation projects, spending $750,000 on each. That agenda item had sat since the Mar. 1 meeting, where it was introduced.

ARPA recipients must submit a project plan and a timeline, Baldwin said. As part of the process, the GPSO will submit quarterly written reports to both the York City Council and the federal Department of Treasury regarding how the money was spent.

"It has to have everything that we've done in that quarter," Baldwin said, after the meeting. "Everybody who gets money, internal and external, will have to do their own reports so I can collect them and send them to Treasury."

More:Yorktowne Hotel delayed once again: When will the landmark reopen?

More:What would York City Police do with a drone? The City Council wants to know

More:York City plans to use COVID funding for renovation projects

As part of the meeting, the York City Council approved $750,000 each to Rex/Laurel Fire Station and Penn Market renovation projects.

In addition, the Council also approved a resolution brought forth by Mayor Michael Helfrich to allow for open containers in designated parts of the city — at the mayor's discretion — through Oct. 31st.

Details on when and where the open container prohibition would be relaxed weren't available Wednesday. The resolution, however, is designed to encourage economic recovery in conjunction with restaurants and other establishments downtown.

Previously approved in 2020 and 2021, open containers will be allowed during specific time-frames as long as the designated area is attached to an establishment authorized to serve alcohol and patrons only consume alcohol purchased from that establishment.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.