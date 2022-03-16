Patience is key to buying a home in current market, York County Realtor says

Clients looking to buy homes in York County have one trait in common: patience.

Patience is key when it comes to buying a home in the current market — and as a result many clients in York County are seeking other options, according to Elle Hale, president of the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

"Clients are wanting to wait until there's more housing inventory available," Hale said. "And there's others that are renting until more inventory appears. Some people are even looking into building their own home."

In February, 412 homes were sold — a 4% increase from last year, when 395 homes were sold.

With small increases on the horizon, Hale said she hopes the spring market will ramp up.

In 2021, the housing market in York County soared to record-breaking figures. In all, 7,346 homes were sold — a 10% increase in home sales compared with 2020.

Despite 2021's figures, the same story remains: lack of inventory.

For years, inventory has remained a challenge for Realtors. The problem was only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, some of Hale's clients are taking a break from the house hunt or are seeking other options like renting or building their own house.

“If you don't have to move, then there's no rush," Hale said. "And I haven’t had anyone in that dire need of moving yet.”

Several school districts, including Dallastown and Spring Grove, saw significant increases in the number of houses sold in February.

In February, 43 houses were sold in the Dallastown School District, more than double the number sold the previous February, when 21 houses were sold.

Spring Grove saw a 78% increase in home sales relative to the same time last year.

South Western and York Suburban school districts experienced a decline in home sales during February, reporting decreases of 29% and 25% respectively.

Housing sales are broken down by school district in RAYAC's report.

“We are hoping the spring market will pick up," Hale said. "But we just have to wait and see what happens."

