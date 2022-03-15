Yorktowne Hotel delayed once again: When will the landmark reopen?

The long-overdue Yorktowne Hotel renovation is still in the home stretch — but the finish line just got pushed a little further out.

Closed since 2016, the historic hotel was originally slated to reopen in 2019. Amid a ballooning budget, supply shortages and the death of a worker, that target date has repeatedly been moved later.

Hotel officials are now eyeing a fall 2022 opening, several months past the most recent completion date.

"We're hitting on all those cylinders to do all that we can to meet that deadline," the hotel's newly appointed managing director, Michael Blum, said Tuesday.

During a presentation, Blum said the hotel won't open until September or October because a variety of supply chain issues have played havoc with construction timelines.

"It's an extraordinary project, as you all know," he said.

Although supply chain issues are a challenge, Blum said the Yorktowne is meeting those challenges head on and working to move forward.

What remains to be done?

Blum said crews are installing equipment, furnishings and fixtures. Meanwhile, the hotel still needs to fill some 70 full-time staff positions. He'll be overseeing several job fairs this summer, and he's already receiving applications and inquiries about renting the hotel's event space.

The renovation is currently estimated to cost about $54 million, a 170% increase over what its backers originally projected.

Being a part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection allows the Yorktowne to be unique, Blum said, featuring the work of local artists throughout the hotel. He also touted the Hilton Honors program and the national Hilton brand.

"It really helps us in terms of being able to assure that the income and flow of business that will come into the property with the Hilton brand affiliation," Blum said. "People have respected the Yorktowne Hotel in the local area for its rich tradition, but nationally the Hilton brand is a real powerful engine towards bringing people to our area."

Blum also highlighted the new rooftop lounge, which will seat 200 people between its indoor and outdoor spaces. Meanwhile, the hotel is seeking tenants for its retail and restaurant areas, including a lobby bar.

"The contemporary traveler now doesn't want to be in their rooms. Even though we're going to have beautiful rooms at the Yorktowne, the average guest wants to be social," Blum said. "You only get one chance to make a first impression."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.