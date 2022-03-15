Yorker receives long prison sentence for drugs-through-mail plot

A York City man will spend nearly 14 years in prison for a drug-dealing plot that involved cocaine being sent through the mail to five different addresses in York County.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner sentenced Elmer Rodriguez, 51, on March 14, 2022, to 165 months’ imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Rodriguez previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to John C. Gurganus, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Rodriguez attempted to receive five parcels in July 2018, knowing each contained approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a news release, noting the packages had been mailed from Puerto Rico and destined for five different addresses in York County.

Postal inspectors intercepted the parcels and discovered the cocaine, and law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of one of the parcels.

Authorities arrested Rodrigeuz’s wife, Marangely Olivencia, when she took custody of the parcel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Olivencia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, a violent crime reduction effort.