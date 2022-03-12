PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roads in York County

Staff report

The state Department of Transportation has issued this order lower the speed limits on major roads in south-central Pennsylvania:

In response to the winter storm, PennDOT has reduced speed limits to 45 mph on major roads in the eight-county south-central Pennsylvania region comprised of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstates 78 in Lebanon County,

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland and Dauphin counties,

Interstate 83 in York and Dauphin counties,

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County,

Route 15 in Adams County,

Route 22 in Perry and Dauphin counties,

Route 30 in York and Adams counties,

Route 222 in Lancaster County,

Route 283 in Lancaster County,

Route 322 in Dauphin County, and

Route 581 in Cumberland County.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.