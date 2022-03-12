The latest on the winter storm (snow lovers rejoice! Everyone else, well ...)

Staff report

York County remains under a winter storm watch, and we could get a bit more accumulation than forecaster initially predicted.

The watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for York and much of south-central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, the weather service predicted the storm would bring 3 to 5 inches of accumulation, but this morning’s updated forecast predicted 4 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in higher elevations.

More:State police investigating reported embezzlement from York County PTO

More:Meet the York County police officer who now holds a world weightlifting record

More:Former Carlisle cop gets prison for trading official actions for sex

The storm also could bring strong wind, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

The snow will be heaviest until 2 p.m. and should taper off later in the afternoon, the weather service said. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour this morning.