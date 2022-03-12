Crash blocks traffic, police urge drivers to stay off roads during winter storm

Staff report

The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control this morning on snow-covered Windsor Road in Windsor Township, prompting police to encourage Yorkers to stay of the roads during the storm.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 1000 bock of Windsor Road when the driver struck a utility pole, York County Regional Police said.

The pole and wires were blocking the road, and the department urged motorists to stay off the roads during the storm.

York County remains under a winter storm watch until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, the weather service predicted the storm would bring 3 to 5 inches of accumulation, but this morning’s updated forecast predicted 4 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in higher elevations.

The storm also could bring strong wind, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

The snow will be heaviest until 2 p.m. and should taper off later in the afternoon, the weather service said. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour this morning.