Winter storm watch issued for York County, heavy snow expected

Staff report

Daylight savings time starts Sunday, spring is right around the corner … and York County could see up to 5 inches of snow by morning.

York and much of south-central Pennsylvania will be under a winter storm watch tonight through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is possible, with expected accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Light rain will start tonight and turn to snow before sunrise Saturday west of Interstate 83, and shortly after sunrise to the east of I-83, the weather service reports. The snow will be heaviest between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. before tapering off in the afternoon.

