Potassium Iodide, the medication that can protect you from radiation, is trending online. Here's why

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the prospect of nuclear war has crossed the minds of many worried consumers — causing new price surges in several commodities.

This includes potassium iodide pills.

What exactly is potassium iodide? Yorkers who live in Peach Bottom Township or within eyesight of Three Mile Island might already know.

Potassium iodide is a medication that helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful effects of radioactive iodine chemicals, according to the state Department of Health.

Costs for the tablets have surged in recent weeks after President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine and put his nuclear forces on alert. Demand is most intense in Europe, with Finland seeing a more than 100-fold increase and Norway facing supply shortages after 90,000 packets were sold in a week, according to Bloomberg News.

In the United States, Google searches for “does iodine help in nuclear war?” have skyrocketed approximately 1,150% over the past seven days, Bloomberg reported.

In Pennsylvania, potassium iodide can be obtained free of charge to individuals who live, work or attend school within a 10-mile radius of one of the state’s four operating nuclear power plants.

More:Live within a 10-mile radius of the Peach Bottom? Read this

These facilities are the Beaver Valley Power Station, Limerick Generating Station, Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, said Maggi Barton, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health. The Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station in Dauphin County closed in 2017.

"There has not been an uptick in potassium iodide tablet requests at Department of Health sites," Barton said Thursday. "The purpose of potassium iodide is specifically to protect individuals from some of the effects of the release of a nearby nuclear power plant."

She added that the tablets, also referred to as KI pills, would not protect individuals from other radiological incidents.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.