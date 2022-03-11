Pace of new COVID cases in York County slows

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the pace of new cases and deaths continues to slow.

Four people died this week of COVID, bringing York County's death toll from the pandemic to 1,465. Eighty-seven new cases were reported, bringing the total number to 118,110.

Both numbers represent modest increases compared to earlier this year. In January, for example, the county sometimes reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day, and in February most days saw more than 100 cases.

Thirty-two were reported as hospitalized for COVID on Friday, down from 43 on Monday.

York County continues to be ranked "low" in the CDC's new community levels measure. That means residents should stay updated on vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Mask wearing is optional.

Over 98% of the U.S. population is under either low or medium community levels, according to the CDC.

These community levels are determined by new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

There have been 2,768,240 COVID cases in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 43,808 have died, including 208 since Monday.

Statewide, 876 patients are hospitalized with COVID, 137 are in the ICU and 82 are on ventilators.

Later this month, an event to honor those who have died of COVID will be held on March 31 at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York City.

