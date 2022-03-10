'UNparade' scheduled in wake of St. Patrick's Day event cancellation

In light of the York St. Patrick's Day Parade being cancelled for another year, another event will take its place.

The "UNparade Day" event at York Central Market will bring together food, entertainment and fun for a day of celebration of all things Irish.

"We’re so sad that the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled again this year, but we’d still like to celebrate the Irish season here at Central Market," organizers said, in a Facebook post published by Central Market York.

This year, the York St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns and a lack of volunteers to run the parade. While the parade has not been run since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns, a lack of staffing this year also played a role in the cancellation.

The UNparade Day event is slated from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Central Market York, located at 34 W. Philadelphia St.

Family friendly activities will include Irish dancers, bagpipe performances, vendor specials, face painting, shamrock balloon hats, coloring pages and and crafts.

Additionally, volunteers with the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will be staffing a booth during Saturday's event. The 2023 parade is seeking volunteers, and interested individuals can contact the committee to help at YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.

Central Market is offering free parking passes to those who decorate the car with festive items. Email Cindy@CentralMarketYork.com for more information.

A full schedule of activities and events for UNparade Day can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/2232692963544885.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.