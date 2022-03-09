Rotary Club of York to award $40,000 in scholarships: How to apply

Are you interested in or attending a college, university, technical or trade school?

If so, you might be eligible to obtain a scholarship from the Rotary Club of York, which will be granting $40,000 in scholarships this year through the York Rotary Charitable Endowment Fund.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Among the scholarships being offered:

“Service Above Self” Scholarship, a two-year $2,500 scholarship for college juniors who have high academic achievement and community service.

Non-Traditional Student Scholarship, a one-time $3,000 for York County students enrolled later in adulthood in a technical or trade school, college or university.

Bush Scholarship, a four-year $1,000 scholarship for high academic achievement.

Mangold Scholarship, a four-year $1,250 scholarship for high academic achievement.

Kranich Scholarship, a one-year $2,000 scholarship for any area of study.

Diehl Scholarship , a one-year $1,000 scholarship for an Engineering major with a preference for York City students.

Smith Scholarship, a one-year $3,000 scholarship for an Agriculture major.

Kahley Scholarship, a one-year $1,000 scholarship for a Music major with a preference for William Penn or York Suburban.

Hayes Scholarship, a one-year $3,200 scholarship for an Equine studies major for a college junior, senior or graduate student.

Wagman Scholarship, a one-year $2,000 scholarship for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at York College for a junior or senior.

More:Busy I-83 bridge, damaged by vehicle, to close Thursday night

For more information on each scholarship or to begin the application process, visit the Rotary Club of York website. The application deadline is May 1.

For more information or for information about the online application, email Scholarship Coordinator Faith Elmes at felmes@tfec.org.

More:Yorktowne Hotel names managing director

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.