North York Borough Council president steps down

There's some new leadership in North York.

North York Borough Council member Rick Shank resigned as president during Tuesday night's board meeting, according to borough solicitor Walt Tilley.

"We're asking for a reorganization of the council," Shank said during the meeting, before North York Mayor Nancy Brunk called for nominations to the role of president.

The council passed a unanimous motion to appoint Seth Hightman to the role. He previously served as council vice president.

The council then voted unanimously to appoint Tina Strine to the role of vice president.

Calls to Shank went unanswered.

According to Tilley, Shank will continue serving on North York Borough Council as a regular member.

"My understanding is that he resigned as president but remains as a council member to allow a short time for the leadership on council to transition while he is still available to consult with the council," Tilley said via email.

In the last few years, North York has been caught up in a slew of controversies.

In February, tax collector Keith Ramsay resigned following an array of criminal charges and allegations of sexual harassment after a councilperson had filed a civil protection from abuse order against him late last year.

And in 2020, former fire chief Stephen Miller was charged with embezzling more than $16,000 from the now-disbanded Liberty Fire Co. between 2015 and 2019.

An audit commissioned by the borough looking into the fire company's finances showed a "high likelihood" that fire company assets were "misappropriated" by Miller. It was released after a yearlong fight in court with The York Dispatch and other local media.

The audit, completed by RKL LLP, pointed to close to $15,500 in "suspicious" withdrawals from the fire company's general account, with about $5,600 more in questionable withdrawals from the fire company's account for its social hall, according to the report.

Miller's trial — scheduled in February — was postponed at the request of his attorney, Jeremy Williams, who sought time to find a new date for the trial.

After a discussion on Williams’ availability, Judge Maria Musti Cook set a hearing date for May 3 for the two sides to talk about when to reschedule the case.

Miller is charged with two third-degree felony counts of theft and a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property. He is free on $15,000 unsecured bail, which means he didn't post money up front, but he could be penalized up to that amount if he misses any court dates.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.