Juvenile shot as spate of violence in York City continues

Staff report

A juvenile was shot in York City on Tuesday as a spate of violence that began last week continues.

The shooting was reported at 3:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue, York City Police said in a news release.

A juvenile was shot by an unknown person while standing in the alley to the rear of the street, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle before police were called, and their injuries are not life threatening, police said.

This is the sixth reported shooting in York City since Thursday. Two men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, and four other people were shot in three incidents Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Anyone with information about the most recent shooting is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app, by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.