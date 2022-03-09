Coroner releases name of man killed in dump truck crash

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a driver who died in a dump truck crash in southern York County on Monday.

Leonard Montgomery Jr., 47, of Baltimore, died at the scene of the crash in Peach Bottom Township, according to a report from the coroner's office.

At 12:40 p.m. Monday, Montgomery was driving his dump truck for work when he failed to negotiate a curve near Woodbine Road and Quiet Stream Lane, the report said. He lost control of the truck and it overturned on the driver's side, hitting a guardrail and trapping him.

He was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. at the scene, the report said.

Montgomery was self-employed, and the crash will be reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as a work-related death, the coroner's office said.

No autopsy will be performed, but routine toxicology tests will be done.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.