18-year-old man shot Tuesday evening in York City, eighth shooting victim in a week

Staff report

An 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in York City, the second shooting of the day and the seventh in the city since Thursday.

The man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with moderate injuries around 9:30 p.m., York City Police said.

Police do not know where he was shot, and there are no suspects.

A juvenile was shot at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the alley behind the 900 block of Wayne Avenue in the city, police said earlier. He was also taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Two men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, and four other people were shot in three incidents Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app, by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.