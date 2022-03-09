$1.3M bridge replacement project to require 107-day detour: PennDOT

The $1.3 million replacement of a key Adams County bridge will result in a months-long detour for motorists.

A bridge replacement project on Route 394 (Shrivers Corner Road) in Adams County will begin March 22, according to PennDOT. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Rock Creek on the east side of the intersection with Goldenville Road in Straban Township.

The project, being completed by the Dillsburg-based Lobar Site Development, includes replacing the bridge, minor work on the approach to the bridge, guide rail updates and other miscellaneous construction.

Work is expected to be completed by October.

During the construction, a 107-day detour will be in effect using Old Harrisburg Road (Route 3001), Route 234 and Route 34. Goldenville Road will also be closed, with a detour using local roads in effect.

The detour is shown in the map below:

For more information on roadway conditions, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

