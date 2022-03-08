Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl: How you can help

The West York Borough Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jasani Kotek was last seen on Feb. 27 in the 1200 block of West King Street in West York. There were reports she was seen again Monday in the West York area.

In its release, police reminded the public that harboring a missing juvenile may result in charges of interfering with the custody of a minor. Police asked anyone who may be with her to take her home to her parents and call the West York Police Department.

If you have any information about Jasani's whereabouts, please call 717-854-1975.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

