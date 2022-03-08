More snow? Yes, York could see more snow Tuesday night

Staff report

And just like that, winter returns.

After enjoying temperatures in the 70s on Sunday, York County could see some snow Tuesday night, forecasters say.

Rain will move in around 3 a.m. Wednesday, and snow will be mixed with the rain starting around 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says York will see around half an inch of snow by Wednesday morning as low temperatures drop to 35. The rain and snow mix will continue until around 2 p.m. Wednesday, with a high of 40.

AccuWeather predicts up to an inch of snow, with a low of 34 Tuesday night and a high of 40 on Wednesday.

Wednesday night will see fog in the area, with a low of 30.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low to mid-30s, according to the weather service.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday, and more snow could fall Saturday, the NWS forecast said. Saturday's high will be 50 and the low 22.