Busy I-83 bridge, damaged by vehicle, to close Thursday night
The Queen Street bridge over Interstate 83 in York Township, damage in a crash last month, will be closed Thursday night.
During the closure, a contactor will place a concrete barrier on the bridge to shift traffic away from a damaged beam.
In addition to the bridge, the Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Queen Street will also close for the work.
Expected to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, the work is should be finished before the morning rush hour. Once completed, southbound Queen Street will open to two lanes of traffic and the Exit 16A off-ramp will also reopen.
Detours will be in place while the work is completed. To reach southbound Queen Street from north of the closure, take southbound I-83 to Exit 14 (Leader Heights) then take northbound I-83 back to Exit 16A and Queen Street.
To reach southbound Queen Street from southbound I-83, continue to Exit 14 and take northbound I-83 to Exit 16A.
The barrier will shift traffic away from a beam that was damaged by a recent bridge strike. The barrier will remain in place until the beam can be permanently repaired, a process that could take months, according to PennDOT.
The Queen Street bridge sees about 20,000 cars in both directions per day, according to PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson.
It was damaged when a vehicle hit the structure Feb. 24 while traveling north on I-83. The crash caused "severe damage to the fascia beam," Thompson said.
