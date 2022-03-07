Yorktowne Hotel names managing director

On its way to finally reopening, the Yorktowne Hotel has named a managing director.

Michael Blum, who has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, will assume the role for the long-gestating project in downtown York.

"“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the opening team and help bring The Yorktowne Hotel to life through its employees who will hail from York and the surrounding area," Blum said in a news release. "The work undertaken by so many passionate and diverse people in the community to transform The Yorktowne Hotel is exuberating."

Blum most recently served as a dual general manager with Intermountain Management. He has received multiple awards from Hilton and Marriott for associate development, guest satisfaction and financial performance.

“The hiring of this key position was a vital and exciting milestone towards reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel,” said Jack Kay, chair of the York County Industrial Development Authority, which is in charge of the redevelopment of the historic hotel in downtown York.

“Michael brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, as well as enthusiasm for this project, and our community. We are looking forward to the many connections he’ll make with residents, visitors, and leaders, as well as his vision and passion for the Yorktowne,” Kay said.

As managing director, Blum will oversee daily hotel operations, total quality management, overall sales, associate development, financial controls and guest satisfaction for the Yorktowne, which now is projected to reopen in the third quarter of 2022.

Blum will provide an update on the Yorktowne at the Downtown Update on Tuesday, March 15. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. Speakers include Blum, Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow and Keystone Kidspace Executive Director and Co-Founder Jessica Brubaker.

Originally intended to open in fall 2019, the Yorktowne project has been delayed several times and seen its price tag balloon to $54 million, an increase of 170% from its original cost estimate of $20 million.

