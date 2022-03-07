York County OKs $300K contract to verify addresses for 911

Verification and correction of York County's addresses in preparation for the move to Next Generation 911 will be conducted by a Lancaster-based engineering firm.

EBA Engineering will verify and correct addresses for $302,000, paid for by a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency grant. The contract was approved unanimously Wedby the York County Board of Commissioners.

911 Director Matt Hobson said in a news release the intention is to keep accurate records of all addresses, which will then be compiled into a master list.

“That way, we can accurately and efficiently locate the (911) caller and send help,” Hobson said.

The contract is part of a nationwide initiative called Next Generation 911. It's intended to upgrade the country's 911 systems to modern standards, which includes upgrading to digital or internet protocol-based systems.

Next Generation 911 is intended to enhance the ability of public safety answering points to locate callers with greater accuracy. It also will allow voice, photos, videos and text messages to flow seamlessly from the public to the 911 network.

The work is expected to take approximately eight months once it begins, dependent on prompt participation from York County's 72 municipalities.

