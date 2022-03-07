Thunderstorms could bring 60 mph winds to York on Monday

Staff report

York County could see thunderstorms with winds of 60 mph or higher Monday afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for York County and the rest of central Pennsylvania from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will be from the west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, the advisory said.

More:Man injured in fifth shooting to happen in York City since Thursday

More:Coroner ID's two York City men shot and killed Saturday

More:Decade in prison for head of York County drug ring

A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the area between midafternoon and early evening, bringing higher winds of 60 mph or more, the NWS said.

High winds could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages, the weather service warned. People should secure any objects that might blow around, and drivers in high-profile vehicles were urged to be cautious.

York will have a high of 77 Monday, then the front moving through will lower temperatures considerably for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high of 49. Tuesday night will see more rain, possibly mixed with some snow, and a low of 36.

Rain and potentially snow will continue Wednesday, with a high of 43 and low of 35, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 49 and low of 39, according to the forecast.