Coroner ID's two York City men shot and killed Saturday

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has named two men shot and killed over the weekend in York City.

DaJuan Williams-Banks, 24, was shot just before 4 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of West North Street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:22 p.m., according to the coroner's office. He lived in the first block of South Belvidere Avenue.

York City Police said a known suspect shot Williams-Banks inside a home, and there is no danger to the public.

Marion Diaz, 48, was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 600 block of Vander Avenue, according to the coroner's office. He was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. at the scene.

Police said there was a domestic disturbance involving Diaz before the shooting, and there was no danger to the public.

An autopsy for Diaz is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's report said.