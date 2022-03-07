Coroner called to crash scene in southern York County

Staff report

The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a vehicle accident southern York County.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Monday on Woodbine Road near Quiet Stream Lane in Peach Bottom Township, according to the York County 911 media log.

Fire police are directing traffic in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more information.

