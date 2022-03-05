Shorts and flip-flop temps already? It's going to be pretty darn close

Staff report

Spring is still about two weeks away, but Yorkers wouldn’t know it from the forecast.

York County will be leaving the freezing weather behind and can expect decidedly warmer temperatures — 76 for the expected high Sunday and 74 on Monday.

However, Sunday and Monday might not be the best days to break out the shorts, regardless of the thermometer reading.

More:Couple, accused of sexually assaulting infant, recording it, now face federal charges

More:Former ABC 27 meteorologist dies at Roundtop Mountain Resort

Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy and windy, and there’s a chance of rain before 1 p.m. and overnight into Monday. More rain and wind could be in store during the day Monday, mainly after 1 p.m.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to drop back into the normal range — in the 50s during the day, and in the 30s at night — for this time of year starting Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.