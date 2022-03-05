Decade in prison for head of York County drug ring

Staff report

A York City man who directed a local drug-trafficking ring will spend a decade in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo also ordered that Luis D. Baez-Sierra, 38, be supervised for five years after his release, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Baez-Sierra previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine between May 2015 and May 2017.

He was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization operating in York County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. Baez-Sierra was receiving narcotics through the United States mail sent from Puerto Rico.

He was originally charged in May 2017 with seven codefendants:

Ramon Puig Rodriguez. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and is awaiting sentencing.

Chayann Torres-Santiago. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment.

Juan Rivera Marrero. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine hydrochloride and money laundering and was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment.

Jean Carlos Torres-Santiago. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine hydrochloride and 100 grams and more of heroin, and was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment.

Charlie Abdiel Cruz Velez. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine hydrochloride, and was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment.

Henry Delgado. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine hydrochloride, and was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment.

Angel Santiago-Torres. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the York City Police Department.

This case was part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, a crime-reduction program that identifies “the most pressing violent crime problems in (a) community and develop(s) comprehensive solutions to address them,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.