Yorktowne Hotel contractor cited, fined for death of worker

A contractor working on the Yorktowne Hotel renovation has been cited and fined by the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration for the death of a worker last year.

Caretti Restoration and Preservation Services was cited and fined $14,502 for insufficiently safe scaffolding, according to the OSHA citation.

The violation was for scaffolding that was not capable of supporting, without failure, its own weight and at least four times the maximum intended weight applied or transferred to it.

In addition, part of a scaffold that was damaged or weakened was not immediately repaired or replaced, according to OSHA.

According to the citation, the scaffolding at fault was in use on the southeast corner of the Yorktowne Hotel.

"Two employees performed brick restoration services, from a Bennu High Speed Power Unit hydro-mobile scaffold up to ten stories above the grade," the citation reads.

"When the scaffolding system exhibited operational faults, including an inability to descend the climbing masts, the unit was not removed from service until repaired, which resulted in the scaffold's working surface experiencing a rapid, uncontrolled descent of approximately six stories, on or about August 31, 2021."

Caretti Restoration and Preservation Services must solve the issue by March 17, the citation notes.

The citation is a "serious" violation, according to OSHA.

When reached Thursday, a representative of Caretti said the company had no comment.

Cody Wilson, 34, of the 300 block of Barcroft Road in Lower Windsor Township, died as a result of the accident in August 2021. The York County Coroner's Office ruled his death accidental as a result of blunt force trauma.

The York County Industrial Development Authority bought the hotel in 2016, and the York County Economic Alliance is managing the project.

Originally expected to be completed in 2019, the Yorktowne Hotel project has gone over time and over budget since. The current cost is expected to be $54 million, nearly double the original estimates. It is anticipated to open this year.

York County Economic Alliance spokesperson Katie Mahoney said the organization had no comment on the citation as they did not have information on the citation.

