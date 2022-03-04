York Against The Grain: Full-time mom finds a new passion at Central Market

It all started with a Christmas gift from her husband — a little jar of batter mix and a hot crepe machine.

To some, the art of crepe making is difficult. But for Tracey Oberdorf, it clicked.

Pour a dime-size drop of mix, count to three — add all of the mouth-watering toppings to her heart’s content.

Bananas. Nutella. Strawberries.

Or, perhaps something savory? Like eggs, roast beef or mushrooms.

“I am a foodie. I love good food, and I love good crepes,” Oberdorf said. “York did not have a crepe place and I thought it was the perfect opportunity.”

And like that, Gigi’s Crepes was born.

Named after her mother, Gayle, Oberdorf opened her shop in 2016 as a stand in York Central Market.

Since, she’s made dozens of friends with her customers and served countless custom-made crepes.

“I love the market; I love being in this environment — it’s a lot of fun,” Oberdorf said. “I’m not setting the world on fire as far as the income I make, but I think you really have to love what you’re doing to be here."

Gigi’s Crepes is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. She runs her shop solo.

Prior to opening her business, Oberdorf stayed at home as a full-time mother. The change to business owner wasn’t as drastic as one might expect — to her it was the same workload, just different types of commitments.

“It can be hard work when you’re here on a Saturday and you have 20 people in line and waiting,” Oberdorf said. “It’s more of a hobby at this stage in my life.”

Oberdorf, who grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey, adored crepes as a child.

Her favorite, a cinnamon-sugar crepe, is now a menu favorite among her customer base.

“You look forward to seeing your favorite customers every Thursday and every Saturday,” Oberdorf said. “I have some people downtown who are here every Thursday — it is like a family.”

Editors Note: York Against The Grain is a monthly series by The York Dispatch. We aim to highlight small, quirky business owners in the county who deserve some recognition for the work they are doing. Care to nominate a business?

