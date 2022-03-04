Two shot in York City Friday afternoon

Staff report

Two people were shot in York City Friday afternoon.

The shootings happened around 1:51 p.m. in the area of South Sheridan Street and School Place, according to a news release from the city police department.

The victims are a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, police said. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release, which noted police did not know the man’s condition.

Detectives continue to investigate. To submit a tip, email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, call the tip line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.