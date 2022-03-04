One injured in York City shooting Thursday

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday in York City.

A 20-year-old man was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in his vehicle in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street, according to York City Police.

The shooting happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org, call the tip line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

