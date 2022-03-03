Construction begins on affordable housing replacement project in York City

An affordable housing project in York City is moving into the demolition and construction phase.

After securing all necessary funding required to proceed, The Homes at Thackston Park Phase II will begin demolition of vacant housing units and begin new construction.

The 50-unit development, located along the Codorus Creek in York City, will replace 32 units in the area of West College Avenue and South Penn Street.

“The Homes at Thackston Park will serve as a seamless foundation to the overall fabric of the neighborhood, changing the face of central York and offering community connectivity with the surrounding neighborhoods and amenities," said York Housing Authority Executive Director Regina Mitchell.

The Homes at Thackston Park project, in partnership with Creating Opportunities in Neighborhood Environments and the York Housing Authority, is an extension of work that began in 2013.

The 32 units being replaced were part of the Codorus Homes Complex, which was the first public housing developed in York City more than 60 years ago.

More:York City Council approves plans for Phase II of public housing replacement project

More:Phase II of York City public housing replacement project slated for 2020

The project will be funded through federal low income housing tax credits — which also will be used to fund parking, a community center and recreational areas, according to Creating Opportunities in Neighborhood Environments.

Current residents who occupied the Codorus Homes Complex will be prioritized in the apartment application process and receive housing vouchers.

Those individuals who do not have plans to return have the option of relocation into other public housing in York County.

When The York Dispatch first reported on the project in 2019, some residents in the area had mixed feelings about how the project would affect the neighborhood.

One woman described some units as "roach-infested" with deteriorating appliances. She also said she wouldn't be returning to the neighborhood because of crime.

Others, however, said they'd lived in the area for decades and didn't want the units to be torn down because of sentimental value.

According to Creating Opportunities in Neighborhood Environments, The Homes at Thackston Park project will have architecture featuring the neo-classic designs of Phase I.

Additionally, units will feature brick exteriors and bay windows that fit in line with home designs in the immediate area.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.