Motorists should prepare for lane closure on I-83 near Mount Rose exit

A lane and shoulder restriction will be in place Wednesday at the Mount Rose Avenue exit of southbound I-83, according to PennDOT.

The left shoulder and passing lane will be closed just south of the off-ramp at Exit 18 so a contractor can repair a pipe.

These restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, according to PennDOT. Drivers should be alert and drive cautiously through the work zone.

For more information on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

