York Haven Post Office reopens after unexpected closure

The York Haven Post Office has reopened after it closed Friday due to a leaky roof, according to officials.

The retail office, located at 15 Pennsylvania Ave., closed Friday out of an abundance of caution while the roof received repairs, according to Mark Lawrence, a spokesperson with the United States Postal Service.

"The issue has been resolved and the York Haven Post Office has resumed all operations," Lawrence said Monday via email.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.