Stitching with compassion: Yorker knits caps for soldiers

Randy Grove thought learning to knit would be “something to pass the time,” but it turned into something more.

The retired botanist took classes at the White Rose Senior Center in 2017, and he’s been at it ever since.

The ’77 York Tech graduate donates his loom-knitted wares to charity. This includes donations of ear warmers and soap sacks to the homeless, dish cloths for fundraisers, and warm winter caps for school kids in need.

With the help of a local Elks Lodge No. 213, Grove shipped 300 hats he made to military personnel serving in Alaska and to the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The hats were presented as Christmas Gifts in 2020.

That earned him several letters of thanks from the recipients, a commendation from the Elks Club Veteran’s Service Committee, a donated box of yarn, and a phone call from a grateful mother of a serviceman.

“I’m a giving person,” Grove said. “It’s just my nature.”

He said he can knit a cap and half in a day.

"It's a mission," Grove said of his charitable knitting. "As long as I have breath and yarn, I'll keep doing it."

Grove is in constant need of No. 4 or No. 5 weight yarn. Anyone wishing to contribute can donate at Asbury United Methodist Church, 240 E. Market St. in York City, or the South Central York County Senior Center, 150 E. Main St, in New Freedom.