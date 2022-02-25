'We can commit to understanding': $4M to help build Crispus Attucks York museum

Gov. Tom Wolf praised the efforts by the Crispus Attucks York Community Center to construct an African-American history museum in the city.

“This project to build the Crispus Attucks York African American History Center will bring together a community that’s been divided over happenings of the past,” Wolf said, during a visit to the center Friday.

The center received a $4 million state grant for its museum project, which will be built on the nonprofit's campus in York City. Officials previously reported the estimated cost of the project was expected between $8 million and $10 million.

Gov. Wolf also highlighted the economic impact, saying it will bring new visitors and provide an economic boost to York.

The RACP grant is set to support the construction of a three story history center on the non-profit's campus on South Duke St. The center will explore, document and showcase African American history, its impact on York City and the importance of African American contributions to U.S. history.

Visitors to the center would be able to view the history on their own, attend a guided tour or listen to a lecture.

“This center will be a place where we can join together and talk about the issues that have divided York for decades,” said Crispus Attucks CEO Robert Simpson. “Even if we don’t agree, we can commit to understanding each other. We look forward to breaking ground in early 2023 and opening a center where together, we can rise.”

The $4 million RACP grant was part of a larger $19.2 million package set aside for York County projects in 2021, including funding for the Codorus Greenway, Appell Center for the Performing Arts and the Roth's Church Road Community Fellowship.

