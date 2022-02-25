Key bridge near I-83 to close after being struck by a vehicle

PennDOT will close the Route 74 bridge — near Exit 16 on Interstate 83 in York Township — for repairs after it was struck by a vehicle Thursday.

The bridge is expected to be closed at some time between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to stabilize the damaged section. The closure is expected to remain through 6 a.m. on Monday morning, when it will be opened to one lane of traffic.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to PennDOT, the bridge was damaged when a vehicle struck a steel beam Thursday evening traveling northbound through I-83.

Once closed, motorists who wish to access southbound Route 74 from north of the closure should take southbound I-83 to Exit 14 (Route 182/Leader Heights) then take northbound I-83 back to Exit 16 and Route 74.

More:Suspect arrested in brutal attack that left tow truck driver with fractured skull

More:'We can commit to understanding': $4M to help build Crispus Attucks York museum

More:York-area school addresses problems cited in cafeteria food inspection

For more information on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

The bridge is shown in the map below, with the detour route outlined in orange.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.