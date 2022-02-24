YWCA of York CEO Jean Treuthart to retire in August

Jean Treuthart, CEO of the Young Christian Women's Association of York, will retire in August after nearly eight years leading the organization.

The YWCA announced the move Wednesday after Treuthart informed them of her decision at the Board of Directors meeting in February. The Board authorized a nationwide search for her replacement.

"Her focus on strengthening the culture and financial stability of the YWCA, especially while facing adversity during the last two years, has strengthened our ability to continue to meet the needs of women, children and families," said Board President Kristy Bixler.

During her time as CEO, Treuthart helped ease the agency's debt, raised over $3 million for capital improvements and helped manage the COVID-19 pandemic and a state budget impasse. She was also able to secure a three year grant from billionaire writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2020.

“My time spent at YWCA York has most definitely been the capstone to my career because of the impact this iconic organization has on so many in our York community,” Treuthart said, in a written statement. “I have always appreciated that I stood on the shoulders of all those pioneering women who have been at the helm since 1891. I’m looking forward to seeing what YWCA York accomplishes under new leadership.”

She joined YWCA after serving as Campus Vice President at HACC York for more than a dozen years. She has served on various boards and advisory committees, including WellSpan York Hospital, York County Economic Alliance, the Rotary Club of York and the Women's Business Center Organization of YCEA.

In 2015, Treuthart received the Athena International Leadership Award from the YCEA. She has also received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award and 2018 Circle of Influence Award from the Central Penn Business Journal.

