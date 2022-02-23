Rodent infestation temporarily closes York-area Family Dollar amid larger outbreak

A rodent infestation at a Spring Garden Township Family Dollar is not linked to a larger outbreak at an Arkansas distribution warehouse, the company said.

The local store closed voluntarily for pest control work after a state inspection found rodents, according to the company. It has reopened.

More:College swimmer from York saves person from choking while at championships

More:Man knocks out tow truck driver; police ask for help identifying the suspect

More:Heavily traveled York-area road closed for bridge repairs

Meanwhile, more than 400 Family Dollar stores shut down in six southern states after the Food and Drug Administration found decaying dead rodents in a West Memphis, Arkansas, warehouse.

Family Dollar, which is owned by retail chain Dollar Tree, announced a recall Friday for products including medicine, cosmetics and pet food, according to the Washington Post.

Coincidentally, earlier this month, a state inspector with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture completed an inspection in which they observed live rodents along the walls and inside dog food at the Family Dollar store at 1025 Mount Rose Ave.

More:Live rodents along walls, in dog food at this bargain store: food inspections

Despite the similarities, both Family Dollar and the state Department of Agriculture confirmed the incidents are not linked.

"The department’s inspection of the York facility and the Arkansas warehouse FDA recall are not connected," said DOA spokesperson Shannon Powers. "Pennsylvania was not among the states which had stores that received products from the Arkansas distribution center."

After the state inspection, the Family Dollar in Spring Garden Township closed temporarily, according to Dollar Tree Director of Investor Relations Kayleigh Campbell.

"We worked with pest control services, and our store is now reopen upon reinspection," Campbell said.

The state Department of Agriculture did not order Family Dollar to close.

According to the inspection report provided by Powers, Family Dollar has replaced and repaired all required areas to alleviate the rodent infestation.

Additionally, pest control services will continue biweekly at the Spring Garden facility for the next 60 days before shifting to a monthly schedule.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.