Are you hungry yet? Here's what to know about 2022 Restaurant Week York

Restaurant Week York is back — and here's everything you need to know about participating dining establishments and their specials.

Starting on Friday, 23 restaurants of all different flavors and flair will whip up new, innovative dishes all in the name of supporting local eateries that suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Allison Witherow, president of the York City Independent Restaurant Association.

"This continues to be a difficult time for restaurants after two of the toughest years to date in our industry," she said. "We're excited to showcase new ideas and week-exclusive menus to both new visitors from around the region and our regulars who have been our rock during the pandemic."

Several participating restaurants have worked to craft new menu items for Restaurant Week. Collusion Tap Works, for instance, added Stout Gravy Poutine to its menu — while Iron Horse York is prepared with Nonas Homemade Meat Lasagna.

Looking for breakfast options? Mezzogiorno, located within York Central Market, is offering three different breakfast specials: The Sicilian Express, the Tuscany Egg & Vegetable Bowl and the Steak & Eggs Benedetto.

Other restaurants during the week will be offering a special three-course meal option, including at The Cantina York, The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar, Aviano's Corner Trattoria, Revival Social Club and Roosevelt Tavern.

It isn't just food options that have expanded during Restaurant Week, however. At Mudhook Brewing Co., for instance, two new cocktails — "The Vanilla Thrilla" and "Very Fairy Cherry Soda" — have been added to the menu.

For a full list of restaurant specials, visit: www.rwyork.com/

Here's the list of participating restaurants:

2 Wild and Crabby Guys, 34 W. Philadelphia St.

Aviano's Corner Trattoria, 101 S. Duke St.

Bonito Sushi + Ramen Pop Up, located inside of Aviano's Corner Trattoria from Feb. 21 through Feb. 23

Central Family Restaurant, 400 N. George St.

Collusion Tap Works, 105 S. Howard St.

Granfalloons Tavern, 41 E. Princess St.

Holy Hound Taproom, 57 W. Market St.

Hype, 34 W. Philadelphia St.

Iron Horse York, 1 W. Market St.

Mezzogiorno, 34 W. Philadelphia St.

Mudhook Brewing Co., 34 N. Cherry Lane

Old Forge Brewing Co., 58 W. Market St.

Prince Street Cafe, 2 W. Market St.

Revival Social Club, 19 N. George St.

Rockfish Public House, 110 N. George St.

Roosevelt Tavern, 50 N. Penn St.

Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce, 34 W. Philadelphia St.

The Cantina York, 105 S. Duke St.

The Central Doghouse, 34 W. Philadelphia St.

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar, 120 N. George St.

Tutoni's Restaurant, 108 N. George St.

World Grills, 29 E. King St.

Restaurant Week will finish up on Feb. 28.

"Most restaurants are offering takeout as well, so wherever you're eating these days, there's still a way to support your local dining scene," Witherow said.

