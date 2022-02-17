Man killed, officer injured serving warrant

The Associated Press

CARLISLE — Gunfire left a man dead and a police officer wounded as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

It happened in Cumberland County Wednesday when officers attempted to get Roger Ellis, 54, to surrender, state police said.

According to police, Ellis brandished a handgun and shot a North Middleton Township officer “at close range,” hitting the officer's bulletproof vest.

More:Co-defendants at first, suspects in attempted murder now ordered into separate cases

More:Coroner IDs man killed in Tuesday crash

Ellis came toward officer and the officer returned fire, shooting Ellis, who died at the scene, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and released.

Ellis had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and eluding police as well as multiple other warrants, police said.

State police are investigating the shooting.