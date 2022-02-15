State Sen. Doug Mastriano subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The Adams County Republican was among six allies of former President Donald Trump subpoenaed by the House Select Committee, according to media reports.

Mastriano was one of several high-profile lawmakers who advocated for an audit of the 2020 election results. He also helped organize bus rides for Trump supporters on Jan. 6 to protest the election results.

A letter to Mastriano by the Committee, obtained by Politico, instructs Mastriano that he must provide documents by March 1 and appear in front of the Committee by March 10.

"Based on your public statements, we understand that you were present during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and that you witnessed “agitators…getting in the face of the police” and “agitators…start pushing the police up the [Capitol] steps," the letter reads.

In addition, the letter claims Mastriano had knowledge of and participated in a plan to present alternate electors in an effort to subvert the presidential election. As evidence, the letter cites Tweets by Mastriano in November 2020.

Mastriano is currently running for governor in the Republican primary.

