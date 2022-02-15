The eaglet has landed: See Hanover webcam's first eagle egg of 2022

The eagle has landed — or, rather, the egg.

Karen Lippy said the first eaglet egg of the popular Hanover-based eagle cam was laid this weekend.

“We're getting more and more eagles in the area," Lippy said. “We’ll have chicks to look at pretty soon here."

The second egg from experienced eagle parents Liberty and Freedom is expected to come Tuesday. Typically, two eggs is the maximum amount for eagles.

The eggs will incubate for roughly 35 to 38 days before hatching.

Last year, parents Liberty and Freedom raised one female eaglet, Patience. The second egg, laid last year, never hatched.

For years, Liberty and Freedom have been center-stage as thousands of viewers flock to the eagle cam watching in anticipation for the eggs to hatch.

The nest camera has gained much attention since it was installed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2015. The livestream is now sponsored by HDOnTap.

“I sure hope that we have a good season," Lippy said. "Every other year has not been good for them — for reasons beyond their control."

In 2020, neither of two eggs hatched — but, surprisingly, this can be a benefit to the eagles, Lippy said.

"If they don't have chicks, it helps (the parents) build their strength, because it's labor-intensive raising a chick," she said.

More eagles have recently flocked to York County, with three nests now sitting at Codorus State Park.

