York State Fair announces more headliners to 2022 concert lineup

Add Jason Aldean to the list of country stars rocking the York State Fair grand stage this year.

Fair officials announced Alden as part of the growing 2022 concert lineup. He will perform at 8 p.m. on July 31.

Fellow country star Gabby Barrett will be joining the stage with Aldean. John Morgan will be opening the show, fair officials announced.

Tickets for Aldean will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, ranging in price from $55.50 to $85.50. Interested individuals can purchase tickets by visiting www.yorkstatefair.com or by calling 717-848-2596.

Toby Keith and Sam Hunt were announced as part of the fair's lineup earlier last year. Keith will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on July 29, while Hunt is slated to open the fair's 2022 concert lineup at 8 p.m. July 22.

Christian pop duo, For King and Country, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on July 24.

Lastly, Steve Miller Band is slated to rock the grand stage at 7:30 p.m. on July 30.

Ticket information on any of these acts can be obtained by visiting www.yorkstatefair.com.

