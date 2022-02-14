York City plans to use COVID funding for renovation projects

Just two weeks after unveiling its plan for federal COVID relief funding, York City Council is moving forward with parts of that plan.

Several proposals, including renovations at several city landmarks, worth a combined $1.8 million will be considered at Tuesday night's meeting. These are markedly similar to the plan Mayor Michael Helfrich proposed in December — which was rejected by most council members — albeit with larger amounts being proposed by the council.

For now, key differences between the mayor and council's plan for ARPA funding emerge in the area public safety.

Helfrich wanted to spend money on co-responders, mental health professionals who would respond alongside officers, and so-called "credible messengers," community members who work to divert youth from violence. So far, at least, council has not announced any plans to spend money on those specific proposals.

The first proposal council will consider Tuesday, put forward by Councilor Felicia Dennis, would allocate $285,000 for upgrades to Bantz and Williams Parks, as well as solar lights for Penn Park. Another $100,000 each would go towards upgrades at Bantz and Williams Parks while $85,000 would go towards lights at Penn Park.

The second, introduced by Councilor Edquina Washington, would devote $750,000 each to fund renovations to the Rex/Laurel Fire Station and the Penn Street Market.

City officials have debated what to do with American Rescue Plan Act funding since last year, when the former City Council voted to strip out over $6.4 million in funding that Helfrich included in his original version of the budget.

The city's total share of ARPA funding is $35.3 million total. It must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024 and used by Dec. 31, 2026.

In response, Helfrich vetoed the 2022 budget, forcing the council to hold a special meeting just a day before the deadline to override that veto.

Funding for most of these projects were included in Helfrich's version of the budget, although the amounts set aside were different for some of the projects:

$100,000 for Bantz Park was included in Helfrich's budget, as well as $85,000 for lights at Penn Park. Williams Park was not included in Helfrich's budget; instead, $100,000 was budgeted for Arles Park.

$325,000 each were included for Penn Market and Rex/Laurel Fire Station The City Council's plan doubles both amounts, for a total of $1.5 million.

In an interview Monday, Helfrich said that funding for Arles Park is still on the table. However, he criticized the amount of funding devoted to Penn Market and Rex/Laurel under the council's plan.

Both projects already have $1.5 million in state grant funding that must be matched with local funding, the mayor said. His plan was to combine already budgeted funding with funding from foundations and philanthropic efforts.

"I should at least have an opportunity to save taxpayers money," Helfrich said.

The ARPA funding, Helfrich said, is meant to energize and uplift the community.

"We just have two totally different philosophies about how this money can be spent and how it can be leveraged to turn it into more money," he said.

Walker, Washington and Dennis did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

"ARPA funding will help families get back on their feet, repair infrastructure, improve public safety, support local businesses, and so much more — the possibilities are enormous," Council President Sandie Walker said when the City Council revealed its plan for ARPA funding on Feb. 1.

Walker and Washington are the only two members of the current council who voted to remove Helfrich's planned expenditures from the budget. Councilor Lou Rivera abstained from those items but voted against the budget as a whole. Councilors Betsy Buckingham and Felicia Dennis are new councilors.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers. As City Hall is still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the meeting will be done through Zoom.

To watch the meeting through Zoom, follow this link: https://zoom.us/j/91462846649?pwd=bWR4R0lVM2Fpd3NoQVhUc3ZvSTRxZz09. The password for the meeting is 54321. Another way to participate is by calling 312-626-6799 and giving the passcode, which is also 54321.

To provide a comment to the council, email the city clerk at dthompso@yorkcity.org. Those comments must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Oath of office dispute: After receiving emails and calls expressing concern over the fact that Helfrich had not taken a second oath of office within 14 days of the council's reorganizational meeting, the council said it had received two distinct legal opinions that it would turn over to the district attorney's and state attorney general's offices for review.

Kyle King, a spokesman for District Attorney Dave Sunday, said that, as of Monday, the office had not received an official complaint against Helfrich. An AG's office spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.