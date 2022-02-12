Winter weather advisory issued for York County

Staff report

York County will be under a winter weather advisory from 11 p.m. today until 11 a.m. Sunday.

The area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow, with the highest amount falling along and southeast of Routes 30 and 222, according to the National Weather Service.

Call 511 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

